KERSHAW COUNTY TO OPEN EMERGENCY SHELTER TODAY (9/10/17)

With potential impacts of Hurricane Irma expected to begin late tonight, Kershaw County will OPEN an American Red Cross Disaster Shelter TODAY – Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 5:00PM for citizens who feel uncomfortable staying home during possible severe weather The shelter will be located at The Camden High School Gymnasium (1022 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden, SC 29020). The shelter will be staff by The South Carolina Department of Social Services with 24-hour monitoring by The Camden Police Department. Meals will be served by The Kershaw County School District.

If you plan to stay at the emergency shelter, please bring:

Bedding

Clothing

Medications

Items NOT accepted:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Weapons

Please remember – if it’s not safe for you to stay home, it’s not safe for your pet either. Service animals are ONLY accepted at the shelter, however, the shelter is NOT pet friendly. Please make arrangements for your pet before coming to the shelter. To locate the nearest kennel or vet office to shelter your animal in Kershaw County, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) will NOT open a Special Medical Needs Shelter in Kershaw County. A Special Medical Needs Shelter is for individuals with functional and access needs that are not severe enough to require hospitalization, but do require care not available at an American Red Cross Shelter. Individuals seeking to stay at a Special Needs Shelter will be screened by SC DHEC staff to determine if their needs warrant admission to a special medical needs shelter. If you believe you need to stay at a SC DHEC Special Medical Needs Shelter, please contact SC DHEC’s toll free number 1-800-578-2031 to locate the nearest Special Medical Needs Shelter.

For all shelter and hurricane-related questions, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242. The Hurricane Hotline is open from 8:30AM until 6:00PM daily.