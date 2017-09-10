Duke Energy Hurricane Irma Update (Sunday, Sep 10 at 8:15am)

Duke Energy continues to plan and prepare for Hurricane Irma and we will be ready. There are many social media channels from which you can follow and share information from Duke Energy – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. I also urge you to visit www.duke-energy.com/irma frequently during this storm event for up-to-date information on Irma from Duke Energy. For official forecasts related to Hurricane Irma and all weather in our area and around the country, please check out the National Weather Service http://www.weather.gov/. Below is our look at Irma as of 5:29am, Sunday, Sep 10:

Hurricane Irma will slowly track northward today with conditions deteriorating from south to north across the Florida peninsula through the day. The storm will bring tropical storm force winds across the entire peninsula as it tracks northward along or just inland of the Florida Gulf coast with hurricane force winds extending from the Gulf coast inland into central Florida. Timing of arrival of these conditions will be near midday or early afternoon as far north as Tampa then into northern Florida during the evening hours.

As the storm lifts northward early Monday morning conditions will deteriorate across southern Georgia before daybreak Monday with rain and tropical storm force winds gradually extending north and east of the center as it moves into southern Georgia by early afternoon Monday. Strong rain bands with tropical storm force gusts will extend well east into South Carolina by Monday morning and progress northward into the western and central counties of North Carolina Monday afternoon. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will continue across all of Georgia and the western Carolinas through Monday night with improving conditions not until Tuesday morning.

Special Tropical Weather Statement: Hurricane Irma Issued: 9/10/2017 5:29 AM