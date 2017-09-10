Duke Energy Hurricane Irma Update (Sunday, Sep 10 at 8:15am)

Duke Energy continues to plan and prepare for Hurricane Irma and we will be ready. There are many social media channels from which you can follow and share information from Duke Energy – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. I also urge you to visit www.duke-energy.com/irma frequently during this storm event for up-to-date information on Irma from Duke Energy. For official forecasts related to Hurricane Irma and all weather in our area and around the country, please check out the National Weather Service http://www.weather.gov/. Below is our look at Irma as of 5:29am, Sunday, Sep 10:
Hurricane Irma will slowly track northward today with conditions deteriorating from south to north across the Florida peninsula through the day. The storm will bring tropical storm force winds across the entire peninsula as it tracks northward along or just inland of the Florida Gulf coast with hurricane force winds extending from the Gulf coast inland into central Florida. Timing of arrival of these conditions will be near midday or early afternoon as far north as Tampa then into northern Florida during the evening hours.
As the storm lifts northward early Monday morning conditions will deteriorate across southern Georgia before daybreak Monday with rain and tropical storm force winds gradually extending north and east of the center as it moves into southern Georgia by early afternoon Monday. Strong rain bands with tropical storm force gusts will extend well east into South Carolina by Monday morning and progress northward into the western and central counties of North Carolina Monday afternoon. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will continue across all of Georgia and the western Carolinas through Monday night with improving conditions not until Tuesday morning.
|Special Tropical Weather Statement: Hurricane Irma
Issued: 9/10/2017 5:29 AM
|Storm(s) Summary:
|As of 5AM, Hurricane Irma has regained Category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is only 30 miles south-southeast of Key West. Given current trends, some additional strengthening could occur during the next 6-12 hours but then increased wind shear and land interaction should lead to a steady weakening from 12-36 hours.
Hurricane Irma (Sunday 5AM)
· Location: 24.1N 81.5W, or about 40 miles south-southeast of Key West, FL and 140 miles south of Naples, FL
· Maximum Sustained Winds: 130 mph
· Present Movement: Northwest @ 8 mph
· Minimum Central Pressure: 928 mb, or 27.41”
Discussion, Forecast, and Potential Impacts:
As expected, Hurricane Irma intensified overnight as it moved away from Cuba and crossed the Straits of Florida. Maximum sustained winds are currently 130 mph with some additional strengthening possible over the next 6-12 hours before a gradual weakening trend begins due to increased wind shear aloft along with land interactions. However, Irma is expected to still be a major hurricane at its closest approach to the Tampa / St. Pete area. Once it reaches the Florida Panhandle and moves inland, Irma will begin to weaken rapidly.
The track is largely unchanged since last night. The eye will move across the Lower Florida Keys in the next few hours. After that, the hurricane’s track will almost parallel the west coast of Florida, making it somewhat difficult to pinpoint exactly where Irma will cross Florida’s Gulf Coast. The eye is forecast to be near the Tampa / St. Pete area around 2am Monday. By early afternoon Monday, it is forecast to be just east of Tallahassee as a Category 1 hurricane. The weakening system will then track across southwestern Georgia and central Alabama, then dissipating over central Tennessee.