KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES AND DEBRIS-CONTACT INFO

KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES AND DEBRIS

Kershaw County, SC – As Hurricane Irma continues to impact the south eastern United States, Kershaw County will continue to have inclement weather throughout the next 24 hours. Kershaw County citizens and business owners should be aware of possible power outages and fallen debris on roads. If you experience a power outage or fallen road debris, please contact your utility provider or responsible road agency first. Calling 911 should be one of your last options when handling a power outage or fallen debris.

To report an outage, contact your electric provider:

Utility Provider Phone Number Black River Electric Cooperative 1.803.469.8060 1.844.431.2732 After 5:00PM or Weekend City of Camden 1.803.432.2421 Duke Energy 1.800.419.6356 Fairfield Electric Cooperative 1.800.499.7862 Lynches River Electric Cooperative 1.843.675.5732 SCE&G 1.888.333.4465

To report fallen road debris, contact the appropriate agency:

Type of Road Agency Phone Number County Road Kershaw County 1.803.425.6248 State Road SC DOT 1.803.432.4358

For all utility and road related questions, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.