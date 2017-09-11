KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES AND DEBRIS-CONTACT INFO

KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES AND DEBRIS

Kershaw County, SC – As Hurricane Irma continues to impact the south eastern United States, Kershaw County will continue to have inclement weather throughout the next 24 hours. Kershaw County citizens and business owners should be aware of possible power outages and fallen debris on roads. If you experience a power outage or fallen road debris, please contact your utility provider or responsible road agency first. Calling 911 should be one of your last options when handling a power outage or fallen debris.

To report an outage, contact your electric provider:

Utility Provider

Phone Number

Black River Electric Cooperative

1.803.469.8060

1.844.431.2732 After 5:00PM or Weekend

City of Camden

1.803.432.2421

Duke Energy

1.800.419.6356

Fairfield Electric Cooperative

1.800.499.7862

Lynches River Electric Cooperative

1.843.675.5732

SCE&G

1.888.333.4465

To report fallen road debris, contact the appropriate agency:

Type of Road

Agency

Phone Number

County Road

Kershaw County

1.803.425.6248

State Road

SC DOT

1.803.432.4358

For all utility and road related questions, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR