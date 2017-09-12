Kershaw County Feels Effects of Tropical Storm Irma

Kershaw county Monday feeling the effects of tropical storm Irma. Kershaw County Emergency Services Director Gene Faulkenberry said that there were power outages around the county Monday and reports of trees and branches down. Faulkenberry says that Duke Energy, Camden Utilities, and Fairfield, Black River and Lynches River co-ops all experiencing power outages. Faulkenberry said that for two nights the emergency shelter at Camden High School had about thirty people in it. Faulkenberry also adding that he feels Kershaw County was well prepared with a good emergency plan. No fatalities were reported. One mobile home in Lugoff had a tree fall on it.

Crews from the South Carolina Dept. Of Transportation as well as Kershaw County and City of Camden public works have been busy keeping roads clear and safe for travel after tropical storm Irma passed through Kershaw County. Monday D.O.T. and county and city crews working extra shifts to remove debris from roads and highways.