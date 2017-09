An investigator with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office and former investigator with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced his candidacy for Kershaw county sheriff. Eric Tisdale says he will be running in the Republican party primary in June of next year. Tisdale began his public service career as a firefighter and police dispatcher in Kingstree. Tisdale joined the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in 1994. He has also worked with the Camden Police Department.