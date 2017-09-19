Jobless Rate Up in Kershaw County

The jobless rate in august for Kershaw County increased by three-tenths of a per cent. Figures from the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce show that jobless rate in August was at 4.8%. That compares to a July rate of 4.5%. This means that out of south Carolina’s 46 counties Kershaw had the 21st highest out of work numbers. Statewide the jobless rate increased from 3.9% to 4%. The county with the highest out of work numbers was Orangeburg County with 9% and the county with the lowest jobless was Charleston County with 3.9%. Kershaw County had the 21st highest jobless numbers out of the palmetto state’s 46 counties. August is the most recent month on record.