Ad Hoc Committee on School Funding Holds First Meeting

The ad hoc committee formed recently to look into funding school resource officers and examine ways of funding growth in the Kershaw County School District held its first meeting Monday evening. The co-chairmen of the committee are Kershaw County Council vice-chairman Sammie Tucker and Kershaw County School Board Member Todd McDonald. Tucker says that the committee has an opportunity to find answers to a number of issues impacting the school district. The committee hopes to have a final report prepared by the first of next year.