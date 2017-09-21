Major Truck Crash Tuesday in Lugoff

On Tuesday September 19, 2017, Kershaw County E911 Dispatch sent Lugoff Fire-Rescue crews around 2 PM to a reported motor vehicle collision (MVC) on US 601 near the I-20 Interchange for two semi-tractor trailers that had collided in the middle of the road. Lugoff Fire Battalion 1, Marshal 1, Engine 7, and Rescue Engine 10 arrived soon after to find that one of the trucks had turned over spilling tree-length logs into the highway and confirmed that two commercial vehicles were involved. The crash blocked all four lanes of travel on US 601. Crews also found that diesel fuel tanks on both trucks had ruptured spilling all the on-board fuel on both trucks into the roadway and median. Lugoff crews provided patient care to one injured driver later transported by Kershaw County EMS to Kershaw Health. Firefighters also controlled the travel of the leaking fuel to prevent contamination into storm drains and the adjoining creek from the estimated 400 gallons of fuel that leaked using sand and absorbent material. The SC Department of Heath and Environmental Control was called to the scene to assess the fuel contamination to the area. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control re-routing drivers around the incident using the Frontage Road and the Pilot Truck Stop. The SC State Transport Police and the SC Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the collision. Staff from SCDOT brought sand to the scene for fire crews to use on the fuel leak and Lugoff crews activated its mobile message board sign on US 1 at US 601 to instruct drivers to avoid the area.

“This area and intersection continues to be a source of public safety concern and serious vehicle crashes in our community. Unfortunately, there are no plans currently in the works or available funding to re-engineer this corridor anytime soon. The vehicle traffic is only going to increase in this area as we continue to experience significant growth in the next few years. Drivers must use extreme caution when approaching this area; especially when crossing the median between the businesses being especially vigilant for commercial vehicle traffic attempting to access Interstate 20 and the Truck Stop. Our firefighters handled this crash extremely well and prevented a major environmental issue from the heavy amount of fuel that leaked on scene. I am very pleased at how well all of the various agencies worked well together to ensure the safety of our citizens” Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray stated.

All Lugoff Fire crews were clear of the scene by 6 PM Tuesday evening after the logging company removed the logs from the roadway and wreckers removed the trucks from the scene.