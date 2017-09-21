Chamber Board Briefed on Competitiveness Agenda

Members of the board of directors of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce were briefed Thursday morning on the development the annual competiveness agenda of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. Mark Harmon, the state chamber’s vice-president of public policy telling Kershaw County chamber board members that the state chamber is working to determine the two or three issues of most importance to South Carolina’s business community. Harmon was told that issues of concern to Kershaw County’s business community include funding education and improving workforce development in the palmetto. The state chamber will present it’s competiveness agenda to lawmakers when the South Carolina general assembly goes back into session next year.