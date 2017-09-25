Man Driving 141MPH on Way to See Girlfriend Ends up in Jail Instead

At about 11:30pm on the night of September 22, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Traffic Unit arrested Liam Chou Buckley (20) who lives on Picket Fence Lane in Myrtle Beach after the officer clocked Buckley driving 141 MPH on I-20 in Kershaw County.

“What can I say?” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “It should be pretty common knowledge now that we patrol I-20 pretty heavily due to our high fatality rate there and the shortage of State Troopers in our county. Speeds in excess of 100MPH are pretty common and one would think that with this increased enforcement people would slow down a little.”

Four people have died so far this year in traffic accidents on I-20 between the White Pond Rd. exit and the Lugoff exit in Kershaw County. Because of that Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement deputies have increased their efforts on that section of I-20.

Just prior to midnight on September 22, 2017 a KCSO deputy assigned to the traffic unit observed a 2005 Corvette travelling eastbound on I-20 near the 87 mile marker at a very high rate of speed. The deputy determined through radar that the Corvette was being driven at 141 MPH, more than twice the speed limit of 70MPH.

The deputy was able to stop the Corvette which was being operated by Buckley and when asked why he was going so fast, Buckley stated that he was on the way to Myrtle Beach to see his girlfriend. The deputy provided Buckley with a traffic citation for speeding 25+ MPH above the speed limit and transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he spent the night before being released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Buckley faces a maximum fine of $440.00 and 6 points on his license in addition to possible legal fees and a major jump in his insurance premium.