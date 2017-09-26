Sonic presents North Central Middle with reward check for highest participation in Fill A Bus

North Central Middle School (NCMS) had the greatest participation in the recent campaign to Fill A Bus with school supplies. Sonic of Camden owner Kimberly Lund (left) and Sonic of Lugoff owner Kevin Wilburn presented NCMS Principal Burch Richardson with a $500 check as a percentage of their sales from a day last month while Fred’s Pharmacy Manager Jim Bradshaw (right) who also participated in the campaign looks on. NCMS will use the money for its PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support) program.