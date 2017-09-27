Play Foundation Seeking All America City Award for Kershaw County

The PLAY Foundation announces a collaborative effort among our local government, community, and business entities to apply for the All-America City (AAC) Award in February of 2018.

The AAC Award is given by the National Civic League annually to ten communities in the United States. It recognizes those whose citizens work together to identify and tackle community-wide challenges and achieve uncommon results. The key word is community. Kershaw County is a community and the benefits of the award can be shared among all the towns and smaller communities inside Kershaw County.

The AAC designation will allow Kershaw County apply for additional grants and funding opportunities that are only available to AAC recipients. In addition, the AAC designation will increase our economic development opportunities, as many corporations look for this designation in their decision-making process.

A letter of intent was sent to the National Civic League on September 2nd, and the official application will be submitted in February. Finalists will be notified in April and those chosen will attend a three-day event where community delegations tell their stories of change to a national jury of business, nonprofit and local government experts.

The PLAY Foundation, a nonprofit, 501c3 organization, is behind this initiative. Other projects coordinated by the PLAY Foundation include the West Wateree Complex playground, which was completed in 2016, and the Kershaw County Farmer’s Market, which is currently in progress. The PLAY Foundation’s mission is to improve the Quality of Life of Kershaw County while enhancing the social and physical development of our youth.