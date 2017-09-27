KCSD schedules make up day, announces upcoming parent-teacher conference day

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students will make up September 11, the day missed because of inclement weather due to Hurricane Irma, on January 12.

“By state law, we have to designate three days on our school calendar to use when we miss days due to bad weather,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “January 12 would have been a Teacher Workday, but will now be the last day of the first semester.”

KCSD officials also remind parents that a special time for parent-teacher conferences is coming up in October. Students will attend school on Oct. 19, and then teachers will be available for conferences with parents from 3 (or as soon as school dismisses) to 7 p.m. that day as well as from 8 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 20. Students will not attend school on Oct. 20 or Oct. 23, which is a professional development day for teachers.

Morgan said that the parent-teacher conference day is planned to coincide with the end of the first nine-week grading period on Oct. 19. “Of course, parents or teachers may request conferences at other times, but providing a special day for it on our calendar shows our commitment to the importance of good school-home communication.”

An updated version of the 2017-18 KCSD calendar is available on the district’s website at http://www.kcsdschools.net/calendar.