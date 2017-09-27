County Council Approves Two Re-Zoning Requests

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening passed third and final reading of two re-zoning requests for residential developments in the West Wateree. One of the is near Elgin and the other near Lugoff. In recent weeks representatives of the Kershaw County School District have raised concerns that both developments in the coming years could place a burden on the school district and create the need to build additional schools. County council chairman Julian Burns and council vice-chairman Sammie Tucker both argued for holding off final reading until the ad hoc looking into funding for school resource officers and funding growth for the school district issues a report early next year. Both re-zoning requests passed with four to two votes with burns and tucker casting the no votes.