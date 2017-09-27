County Council Wants More Info from Santee Wateree RTA

Funding of the Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority continues to be an issue for the members of Kershaw County Council. Tuesday evening councilmen debated whether or not to restore $19,000 in funding to Santee Wateree R.T.A. Councilman Jimmy Jones making a motion to restore funding but other councilmen arguing that the regional transit authority has not provided information requested by Kershaw County regarding funding, route data and ridership. Some councilmen also expressing concern that Santee Wateree R.T.A. is not serving densely populated areas such as Elgin and areas lacking transportation services such as the northern part of the county. The Santee Wateree R.T.A. has informed council that without restoration of funds services in Kershaw County will be reduced starting in October. Council finally passing a resolution requesting more information from the Santee Wateree R.T.A.