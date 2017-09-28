ATEC HOSA students part of “Be the Match” campaign to help find bone marrow donors

If you have ever wondered if you could make a difference in someone’s life, HOSA students from ATEC would like for you to “Be The Match.” These high school students are helping to find persons to serve as bone marrow donors.

“This is a great real-life learning opportunity for these students,” said ATEC health occupations teacher Laura Marshall. “They are working to educate persons about the need for donors and helping interested persons join the national registry.”

Marshall said that 480 people are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphona every day but only two percent of the population is a part of the national registry. “Be The Match officials say if more people were on the registry, more lives would be saved as 80 different diseases can be treated or cured by a bone marrow transplant.”

ATEC’s HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) have registered 41 persons so far, but are hoping for many more. ATEC serves students from Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High.

Joining the registry is as simple as a swab of the cheek so a person’s tissue type can be loaded onto the national registry to see if there is a match. Marshall says that a person does not donate until there is a match for a patient.

She also said that donors between the ages of 18-44 are highly sought after as research shows cells from younger donors lead to more successful transplants. Donors between the ages of 45 and 60 can still join the registry with a $100 tax-deductible payment.

WIS-TV has partnered with Be A Match and area schools for a five-week Marrowthon at local high school football games. ATEC HOSA students will be providing information and Be A Match kits at the Camden High vs. Chester High game at Zemp Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m.

If persons cannot make it to the game, they can request kits be sent to them by visiting https://join.bethematch.org/wistv. For other questions, persons can contact Marshall at lauramarshall@kcsdschools.net or 425-8982.