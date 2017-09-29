Deer Cam Photos and Social Media Posting Lead to Arrest of Two Burglars

On September 28, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Shondale Ingham (34) who lives in Dalzell, SC and Sandy Joseph Tarte (48) who lives at the same residence with Ingham and charged them with 5 counts of burglary and 1 count each of criminal conspiracy.

Shondale Ingham

During the month of September 2017 eight burglaries were reported at residences on the Camden side of Lake Wateree. One of the victimized homeowners had placed deer cameras around their residence. One of the deer cameras took dozens of photographs of Tarte and Ingham as they broke into the residence and carted off electronics from the home. The camera also captured a photograph of Tarte as he urinated off of the front porch of the residence. They also stole a deer camera, but missed the camera that recorded their crime.

Sandy Tarte

“More and more people, including me, are placing deer cameras around their property to record criminal activity that might occur and in this case the cameras paid off,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “They won’t prevent a burglary, but they may catch a burglar on film and give us the lead we need to make an arrest.”

Several of the better photographs of the two suspects were posted on Facebook the same afternoon that the burglaries were reported. On the night of September 27, 2017 a law enforcement officer who lives in Sumter County contacted a KCSO investigator and positively identified Tarte and Ingham as the two men on the Facebook posting of the burglars. Additionally, other citizen who had seen the Facebook posting contacted the KCSO and also identified Tarte and Ingham.

The Kershaw County investigator began to research both Ingham and Tarte and discovered that both men were out on bond for burglaries in Lee and Darlington Counties. On the afternoon of September 28, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with Lee and Sumter County deputies and one ATF agent executed a search warrant at the residence where Tarte and Ingham lived and seized stolen property that came from different burglaries on Lake Wateree.

Tarte and Ingham were both at the residence at the time and were taken into custody and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they are awaiting a bond hearing.

Tarte has been previously arrested for disorderly conduct, auto theft, petit larceny, unlawful use of a telephone, criminal domestic violence, worthless checks, violation of a restraining order, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of marijuana, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, DUI, possession of LSD and burglary.

Ingham has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana, several traffic related offenses, burglary and petit larceny.