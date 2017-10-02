Lugoff Fire-Rescue Explorers Win Big Again at Fire Fest

Explorer Coordinator Preston Davis, Trey Stanfield, Skylar Atkinson, John Terry III, Lee Evans, Briana Gainey, Alvin Branham, Heath Erwin, Colby Blizzard, Chandler Coleman, Shane Hook, Advisor Dalton Robinson.

The Lugoff Fire-Rescue Explorer Post competed Saturday September 30th, 2017 at the annual Camden Fire Fest. The competitions included Explorers donning fire gear in the male and female categories, Team Gear Donning, and the Midnight Alarm exercise. The Lugoff Team came home with SIX awards this year: four First Place, one Second Place and one Third Place. The winning Explorers were as follows:

1st Place Female Gear Donning: Briana Gainey

1st Place Male Gear Donning: Lee Evans

1st Place Midnight Alarm: Team 2 (Heath Erwin, Trey Stanfield, Colby Blizzard, Chandler Coleman)

2nd Place Midnight Alarm: Team 1 (Skylar Atkinson, Lee Evans, John Terry III, Briana Gainey, and Alvin Branham)

1st Place & 3rd Place Team Gear Donning: (Total Times for all Groups)

“Yet again, I can say I am so proud of our Explorers for dedicating their time and efforts to represent Lugoff Fire-Rescue so professionally and positively in our community. I appreciate all of the efforts of our hard-working leaders and staff to prepare them not only for competition but for preparing for a paid or volunteer career in our profession. I appreciate our youth spending so many hours at our station preparing for these events and learning our profession. We are thankful to have our Explorers and for their parents that allow them to come and be a part of our family at Lugoff. Our Explorers do an excellent job and this accomplishment is a small example of their hard work” Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated.

A total of nine Explorers from Lugoff Fire-Rescue competed in the event Saturday at the Camden Fire Fest. Lugoff Firefighters Preston Davis (Explorer Post Coordinator) and Dalton Robinson (Explorer Advisor), along with many other Lugoff Fire staff, helped train the Explorers and prepare them for not only competitions around the state, but for a future in the Fire Service. As the group posed for a group photo after the events concluded, some had to replicate the idea of “biting the gold” from the Olympics in celebration of their accomplishments.

The Lugoff Fire-Rescue Explorers compete locally at Fire Fest as well as across the state at the Fire Escape Competition in Columbia at the SC Fire Academy and the annual SC Fire-Rescue Training Conference in Myrtle Beach each year. The Lugoff Explorers train each month with career and volunteer staff of the department learning the key components of the firefighting profession to be prepared for a paid or volunteer firefighting career at age 18. Youth are taught the Department’s four Core Values of Pride, Honor, Integrity, and Professionalism while learning the firefighting profession locally hands-on with certified firefighters. Youth from the age of 14 to 17 interested in joining the firefighting Explorer Post are encouraged to stop by the Lugoff Fire-Rescue Headquarters Station on US 1 in Lugoff for more information or an application to join the team.

