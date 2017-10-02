KCSD to host Google Leadership Roundtable on Oct. 3

About 70 educators from across South Carolina will visit Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (LEMS) Tuesday, Oct. 3 for a Google Leadership Roundtable designed to showcase the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) effective use of instructional technology.

“This is a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding work being done in our classrooms,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We have been recognized as using technology effectively to make student learning more productive, and this roundtable allows us to demonstrate that to schools across the state.”

Morgan said participants will see LEMS students using virtual reality technology to visit places like the Amazon Forest, the American Frontier and Antarctica in 360-degree settings where they can turn their heads and move their bodies in any direction and be fully involved in the experience. The Google Expedition kits use cardboard glasses and smartphones so that students do not just watch a screen but feel as if they are actually present at the locations.

Presentations on how to effectively implement technology to engage student learning will be a part of the program. Google for Education officials will also discuss product updates.