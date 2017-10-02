Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County Announces 2017 Dancing With the Stars Winners

Camden, SC | October 2, 2017 | The Fine Arts Center (FAC) of Kershaw County’s recent evening of Dancing With the Stars was a huge success, raising more than $19,000. The event was directed by KFA Camden dance instructor, Alexis McDonald, who also choreographed dance numbers for the competing dancers. The audience was treated to dance performances by the KFA Camden Crew during the program.

Eight teams competed for three main awards — the Entertainment Award presented to the most entertaining couple; the People’s Choice, awarded for raising the most money; and the Technical Award for the best dancers.

This year’s winners were: