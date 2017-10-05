12 KCSD students honored for perfect scores on spring standardized tests

The Kershaw County School Board recognized 12 students who earned a perfect score on a standardized test this past spring.

Five students earned the maximum score on SC PASS, a statewide assessment for students in grades four, six and eight in science and grades five and seven in social studies.

SCPASS test items measure student performance on the South Carolina Academic Standards. The SCPASS test items are aligned to the standards for each subject and grade level. Standards outline what schools are expected to teach and what students are expected to learn.

Students who were recognized for perfect SCPASS scores were (photo A) (first row, left to right): Mackey Potteiger, Lugoff Elementary (now at Lugoff-Elgin Middle); Brook Clark, Blaney Elementary; Katherine Moore, Doby’s Mill Elementary (now at Leslie M. Stover Middle); John May, Doby’s Mill Elementary (now at Leslie M. Stover Middle) and Andrew Langmo, Leslie M. Stover Middle. School board members (back row, left to right): Chairman Ron Blackmon, Matt Irick, Dr James Smith and Derrick Proctor.

Mackey’s perfect score was in social studies while the other four students earned their perfect SCPASS scores in science.

Seven students who earned a perfect score on SC READY this past spring were also honored by the school board.

SC READY is a statewide assessment that includes tests in English language arts and mathematics. SC READY is administered to all students in grades three through eight. Items on SC READY are aligned with the South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Standards. All of the KCSD students recognized earned their maximum scores on the math section of the test.

Students who were recognized for perfect SC READY scores were (photo B) (first row, left to right): Turner Goff, Wateree Elementary (now at Lugoff-Elgin Middle); Riley Gibson, Mt. Pisgah Elementary (now at North Central Middle); Farrell Shoemake, Doby’s Mill Elementary; Emory Gunter, Camden Elementary; Emilee Burgess, Doby’s Mill Elementary; Griffin Proctor, Lugoff Elementary; and Sara McCaskill, Lugoff-Elgin Middle. School board members (back row, left to right): Chairman Ron Blackmon, Matt Irick, Dr. James Smith and Derrick Proctor.