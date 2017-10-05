School Board Approves Inter-Governmental Agreement

The Kershaw County School Board earlier this week voted to approve an inter-governmental agreement between Kershaw County, the Kershaw County Public Facilities Corporation and the school district regarding the site where the new ATEC campus will be built. Under the agreement the school district will sub-lease the land from the county. The measure was approved by the school board with a unanimous vote. The measure has already been approved by Kershaw County Council. Dr. Frank Morgan, Kershaw county school superintendent calling it a good agreement. County Council chairman Julian Burns calling it a giant step towards building a trained and ready workforce to attract well paying jobs to Kershaw County.