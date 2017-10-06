Donation to Lugoff Fire/Rescue

(L-R) Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray, Katelyn Sentner, and Lugoff Battalion Chief Chris Spitzer

Lugoff firefighters received a donated gift from Kateyln Sentner with Southern Yankees Works to display in their headquarters fire station on Thursday October 5, 2017. The artwork donated is hand burnt from wooden decor and custom made for the Lugoff firefighters displaying the department’s core values of pride, honor, integrity, and professionalism. Katelyn owns Southern Yankees Works and can be reached at www.SouthernYankeesWorks.etsy.com.