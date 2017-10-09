Cabela’s King Kat 2017 Southern Championship Results for Lake Wateree

This past Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, 2017 the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail hit the waters of Lake Wateree at Camden, South Carolina for the 2017 Southern Championship. In the event, 112 top anglers from 7 different states, were competing for the $37,500.00 in cash and prizes. Be sure to check out our website at: www.kingkatusa.com and like our Cabela’s King Kat Facebook Page. Both sites contain new and exciting information on our events along with special information for catfish anglers everywhere.

Results for the Top Teams

Weather was sunny, with light wind and temperatures in the high 80’s on Day 1. However, Day 2 started with rain and temperature in the low 70’s up until weigh-in time with the sun coming out and temperatures rising to the high 80’s. Kelly Godbolt of Conway, South Carolina and Ron Howard of Eutawville, South Carolina took first place weighing in at 211.16 pounds and winning a Boat Package, $3,000.00, $500.00 DriftMaster Bonus and $500.00 X-Treme Bonus. The team fished mid lake all week in 15 – 25 feet of water, stating that 20 feet was where most of the fish were located. They targeted their fish just off of the main river channel using white perch to land over 200 fish for the tournament. The team won a new Alumacraft 1860 with a Mercury 75hp, 4-stroke motor, Humminbird Helix 7 Chirp SI, Minn Kota Maxxum 80 trolling motor, Minn Kota on-board charger and a T-6200 Driftmaster rod rack. They also won the Driftmaster Bonus for running all Driftmaster rod holders, as well as a $500.00 Bonus for running an X-Treme bait tank. Congratulations to the team!

Taking second place were James Saxon of Iva, South Carolina and Richard Wimmer of Princeton, West Virginia weighing in at 180.40 pounds and earning $3,000.00. The team fished the upper end of Lake Wateree, working a ledge cross-ways as well as along the bridge ledge. James stated that running across the ledge and back worked the best for them. They used white perch for bait in 22 – 26 feet of water to catch over 40 fish for the weekend.

Richard Warskow and Christopher Lunsford, both of Clover, South Carolina took third place weighing in at 174.52 pounds and earning $1,500.00. The team fished the lower end of Lake Wateree in the same cove both days of the tournament. They followed schools of bait along a steep ledge, drifting one ledge back and forth in 15 – 20 feet of water using gizzard shad to land over 60 fish for the event.

Taking fourth place were Benji and Riley Brown, both of Boiling Springs, South Carolina with a total weight of 170.94 pounds and earning $1,000.00. The team fished across from Clearwater Cove, working the mouth of coves back and forth, finding their fish at the points of coves and in the middle of the mouth. The team drifted using white perch and shad for bait in 28 feet of water to catch 35 fish for the 2-Day event.

Ray and Tracey Waldrop, both of Southern Pines, South Carolina took fifth place weighing in at 170.30 pounds and earning $800.00, plus an additional $1,120 Big Fish and X-treme Tank ($800.00). The team fished mid lake, targeting fish in 20 – 25 feet of water, drifting ledges and flats. They used perch and bluegill for bait to land 15 fish each day. The team also had Big Fish of the tournament, weighing in at 45.56 pounds.

6th place – $700 Terrance Springs, Sr. (Chester, SC) 169.34 pounds.

7th place – 50 gallon X-Treme Bait Tank ($800) Jonathan Brunet and Sam Williams (York, SC) 159.56 pounds.

8th place – $500 Cabela’s Gift Card Dennis and Valerie Dulin (Dallas, NC) 157.80 pounds.

9th place – $500 Cabela’s Gift Card Blake and Jamie Williams (Ft. Lawn, SC) 156.08 pounds.

10th place – $500 Cabela’s Gift Card Dean Birch and Neil Davis (Chester, SC) 148.98 pounds.

A special thank you to Suzi Sale and staff with the City of Camden Tourism for making this event possible every year and for extending their extraordinary hospitality. Also, a special thank you to Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford for attending the weigh-in and welcoming the anglers. A thank you to the Lynches River Chapter of the Cross Trail Outfitters for their help during the weigh-ins. We are excited to be returning in 2018 with another tournament on this great catfish fishery on April 28, 2018!

