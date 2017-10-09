KCSD students outperform state results on WorkKeys tests

This spring more than 88 percent of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) 11th graders scored at the bronze level or better on the ACT WorkKeys exam, certifying that they have the essential skills needed for success in the workplace.

Kershaw County’s score is four percentage points better than the state average of 84 percent. In a comparison of 16 area school districts, KCSD’s percentage of students earning an ACT National Career Readiness Certificate was third, behind only Lexington 1 and Lexington/Richland 5.

“This certificate is used nationally by employers to determine a person’s level of both cognitive and soft skills needed for a job,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “As we are working to prepare our students to be college and/or career-ready, we are pleased to see these results and recognize the important role they play in Kershaw County’s efforts to enhance economic development.”

The test includes three timed parts: Reading for Information, Applied Mathematics and Locating Information. Students who successfully complete the three sections earn National Career Readiness Certificates at the bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels.

Twenty-three percent of KCSD students tested earned bronze certificates while 50.7 percent received silver, 14.4 percent earned gold and 0.1 percent scored at the platinum level.