The Health Services District of Kershaw County selects new management firm for Karesh Wing

The Karesh Long Term Care Center a/k/a The Karesh Wing has signed a new management agreement with White Oak Management, Inc.

On September 28, 2017 the Health District signed a Management Services Agreement with White Oak Management, Inc. White Oak’s experience in operating senior care facilities dates back more than 50 years to 1964 when the Cecil family built their first nursing home in Spartanburg, SC. Since then, this family owned business has grown to 16 locations in North and South Carolina offering long term care, transitional rehabilitative care, assisted living and independent senior housing. White Oak is scheduled to begin management of Karesh LTC on February 1, 2018.

Since the operations of KershawHealth were sold to RCCH in 2015, it has always been the Health District’s plan to select a new management company for the Karesh Wing.

“While we are grateful to have had RCCH to manage the Karesh Facility, we now look forward to turning over the management to White Oak. We will continue to consider RCCH/KershawHealth a partner in providing the best health care for our county and pursuing mutually beneficial projects.” Derial Ogburn, Chairman of the Health Services District of Kershaw County Board of Trustees.

“I am thrilled that we have successfully found a wonderful partner to manage Karesh LTC. White Oak possesses the same core values which ensures continued service provided at the same level of care our residents/patients expect and deserve. We appreciate the efforts of RCCH over the past several months as they managed while we sought our long-term partner. The future of Karesh LTC continues to be bright.” Karen Eckford, Health Services District of Kershaw County Trustee

“We are pleased with the Health District’s decision to bring White Oak Management to Karesh Long Term Care. We have been impressed with our early interactions with White Oak and look forward to helping orchestrate an orderly and successful transition. We are confident our Karesh LTC residents and families will appreciate the depth of experience White Oak will bring.” Terry Gunn, CEO, KershawHealth

“White Oak is very fortunate and honored to be selected as the management team of A. Sam Karesh, a prominent and highly regarded long term care facility with a history of excellent patient care and a caring staff. As manager of Karesh LTC our primary goal is to provide patient centered, quality care that is expected by the seniors of Kershaw and surrounding counties.” John Barber, EVP and CFO, White Oak

Background:

On November 1, 2015, the operations of KershawHealth were sold to Capella Healthcare and on May 2, 2016 Capella Healthcare merged with Regional Care to form RCCH Healthcare Partners. The Health Services District of Kershaw County owns the A. Sam Karesh Long Term Care Facility and RCCH/KershawHealth currently manages the facility.

The Karesh LTC is a 96-bed long term care facility located on the main campus of KershawHealth. It is licensed by the state of South Carolina for skilled and intermediate care and for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

The Health Services District of Kershaw County will continue to act as a provider and facilitator of healthcare access and services in Kershaw County.