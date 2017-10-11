County Council Passes Second Reading of Tax Millage Ordinance

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening passed second reading of the county’s tax millage ordinance for the current fiscal year. The total millage comes in at 5.1 mils higher than last year with the increase going to fund county emergency medical services. Here’s how the tax millage breaks down: 65.8 mils for the county operating and personnel budget, 10.6 mils for county debt, 9.7 mils for the county fire district, 2.6 mils for the county sewer district and 3.5 mils for the county capital budget. That brings the total to 97.3 mils. In addition people in the Lugoff fire district will also pay 25.8 mils. The measure passed second reading on a 6 to 1 vote with councilman Jimmy Jones casting the no vote. The measure faces one more reading before becoming final.