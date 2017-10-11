NY Murder Suspect Arrested in Kershaw County

At approximately 8:00am on October 11, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives from the NYPD and US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force agents arrested Cortney Pitts (26) whose last known address is 60 East 104 St. NY, NY on charges stemming from an October 2015 murder in Bronx County, New York.

“A tremendous amount of effort went into tracking down Pitts after he was positively identified as the suspect in a murder in New York,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Our office is always willing to help other agencies in the apprehension of fugitives from anywhere who settle down in Kershaw County.”

It took nearly two years for NYPD detectives to identify Pitts as the murder suspect in an October homicide that occurred in Bronx County, NY. A DNA hit from DNA found under the fingernails of the murder victim was finally matched to the DNA of Cortney Pitts. Upon learning that he was wanted in this homicide, Pitts fled to South Carolina. Relentless investigation by the NYPD with some help from the US Marshals Service in Columbia lead law enforcement officers from the NYPD, the KCSO and the US Marshals Service to a residence on Douglas Street in Camden where Pitts was arrested without incident.

Pitts was transported by KCSO deputies to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and then to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he is being detained. NYPD detectives will transport Pitts back to New York on October 12, 2017 to face the homicide charges.