KCSD Read-In celebrates reading for fun

More than 550 Kershaw County School District students will celebrate the love of reading Thursday, Oct. 19 at Zemp Stadium for the school district’s annual Read-In.

“The Read-In is planned as one way to show the love of reading at all ages,” said Read-In Coordinator and Camden High School Librarian Laura Horton. “It is a wonderful sight to see the football field with readers from end zone to end zone. This year’s theme, ‘Building a Better World with Reading’ is a continuation of the summer reading program sponsored by the public library system.”

Horton said that older students will read to younger ones and also have a time for independent reading. Camden High’s newspaper staff and student athletes and Lugoff-Elgin High’s Literacy Express student organization will help with the event.

At noon, the cast from the Addams Family Musical produced by the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County will perform.

Students will arrive at Zemp Stadium at 10:30 a.m. and the program will end around 1:15 p.m.