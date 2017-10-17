57 Kershaw County School District students named 2017 AP Scholars

Fifty-seven Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students earned scores high enough on spring 2017 AP exams to be named AP Scholars.

High school students take Advanced Placement (AP) classes and can receive college credit if their standardized end-of-course exam scores are high enough. AP Scholars are those students who take at least three AP exams and have an average score of a 3 or better.

According to College Board officials, students who score a 3 or above on an AP exam demonstrate college-level mastery of the subject and will typically earn college credit at most colleges and universities.

Five KCSD students were named AP Scholars with Distinction for receiving an average score of at least 35 on all AP exams taken or a score of 3 or higher on five or more AP exams: Camden High: Brooke Galdeen. Lugoff-Elgin High: Eryn Cameron, Cameron Jenkins, Sean Riester and Caroline Webb.

Twelve KCSD students were named AP Scholars with Honor for receiving an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken or a score of 3 or higher on four or more exams: Camden High: Davis Cobb, Melissa Ferral, Christian Grein, Anna Kahler, Garrett Lawson and Heather Woolard. Lugoff-Elgin High: Hannah Burris, Curtis Farlett, Sara Johnson, Sean Place, Callie Shirley and Charles Thrall.

Forty KCSD students were named AP Scholars for earning a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams: Camden High: Sophia Altieri, Devin Beckley, David Brown, John Cantey, Ryan Dabbs, Cooper Ellis, Latreana Jordan, Julia Keen, Margaret Lackey, John Lindsay, Emma Maples, Brice Nichols, Olivia Sheheen, Alejandra Vergara, Rebekah Wallace and Katie White. Lugoff-Elgin High: Makayla Branham, Darian Brown, Luke Burdette, Jacob Buzzetti, Emily Calcutt, Benjamin Chaplin, Rachael Dechant, Evan Graves, Kara Hayes, Shamar James, Jacob Kidd, Kaitlyn King, Zachary Koeppen, Alex Robertson, Avery Setzer, Caitlyn Simon, Greta Tautkus, and Alexis Taylor. North Central High: Deja Linton, Daisy Noyola, Jordan Sweetenburg, Bryer Tilton, Olivia Walsh and Callie Wooten.