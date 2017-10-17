Stover student selected for Midlands Region Orchestra

Stover Middle School sixth grader Amanda Spencer has been selected for the Midlands Region Orchestra. The only sixth grader from the Kershaw County School District to audition for the orchestra, she was selected for 2nd violin, 5th chair. Amanda is the daughter of Kadada Spencer and taught by Mary Ford and Timothy Baker.

The Midlands Region Orchestra is a two-day orchestra event for the strongest string players in Richland, Lexington, Aiken and Kershaw counties. Region Orchestra is an opportunity for students to perform with the finest student musicians in the Midlands and to perform under the direction of a nationally renowned conductor. Students who participate in the Region Orchestra may audition for the South Carolina All-State Orchestra, drawing from the most talented players in the entire state.