Five KCSD teachers receive Camden Junior Welfare League grants

Five Kershaw County School District teachers received Classroom Enrichment Grants from the Camden Junior Welfare League (CJWL). The League’s purpose is to improve and enrich the social and economic environment of Kershaw County children. Pictured left to right: CJWL President Jessica Geiger, Hope Robinson, Lugoff Elementary, Literacy Learning Luggage; Marti Wallace, Camden High, Ceramics Class; Judi Mills, Doby’s Mill Elementary, Grocery Store Reading; Mary Catoe, Doby’s Mill Elementary, Once Upon a Time; and CJWL Honor Chair Brandy Jordan. Not pictured: Donna Watts, Blaney Elementary, Let’s Boogie.