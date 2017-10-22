Three in Custody Following High Speed Pursuit after Burglary of Dollar General stores

Three Georgetown County men are in custody following a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in the burglary of two Camden, South Carolina Dollar General stores that occurred on the October 18, 2017. Kershaw County Deputies arrested Jermaine Ford (44), Qhaun Miller (36) and Chadwick Miller (30) all reportedly from Georgetown County South Carolina. These arrests took place following a high-speed pursuit involving Kershaw deputies that ended after a deputy deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Haile street in Camden, SC.

“KCSO deputies responded and handled this incident in a professional manner. These individuals came into Kershaw County thinking they could get away with committing crimes and they were wrong.” said Kershaw County Captain Jack Rushing.

At about 3:30am on October 18, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Dollar General, 1616 Jefferson Davis Highway Camden, SC for an alarm call. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed the front door was open and cleared the building to make sure no one was inside. While inside the deputy observed the safe behind the counter had been opened. The bloodhound tracking team was then dispatched to search for the suspects. While the bloodhound tracking was on their way to the scene another alarm call was reported approximately eight miles away at another Dollar General store located at 1037 Highway 1 N. Cassatt, SC. A concerned citizen heard this alarm, looked outside and noticed the lights inside of the Dollar General were on and called 911. While this citizen was on the phone with Kershaw County 911 they observed a brownish colored Dodge Journey leaving the Dollar General headed north on Highway 1. A second KCSO deputy was in the area

and was able to locate a Dodge Journey traveling north on Highway 1. The deputy then activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop but the driver of the Dodge Journey failed to stop and the deputy pursued.

The pursuit started near Cassatt Road and Highway 1 and ended after another deputy could deploy stop sticks which disabled the suspect vehicle near Haile street and Highway1. The three suspects then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Pursuing deputies were able to apprehend Ford and Qhaun Miller after a short foot pursuit without incident. The bloodhound tracking team was deployed to locate the third suspect. While the bloodhound tracking team was working a citizen called Kershaw 911 to notify them that a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and what he called underwear or short pants. Deputies notified citizens and business owners around the sighting and told them to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they saw someone that looked suspicious.

After a brief period of time a deputy received a phone call from a store employee and he told the deputy that there was a suspicious black male that came inside their store and asked to use the phone. The deputy responded to the store and confronted the black male. After the deputy asked the black male several questions it was determined that he was the third suspect deputies were searching for and he detained and transported to the KCSO.

Following a search of the Dodge Journey, KCSO deputies discovered several cash register drawers, deposit bags containing money, surveillance systems (believed to be taken from Dollar General) and burglary tools. The three men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing on charges of 2 counts of burglary 2nd (violent), 2 counts of safecracking, 2 counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, 2 counts of financial card theft. Ford is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension 2nd.

Ford and Qhaun Miller have an extensive arrest record that includes burglary, safecracking and grand larceny. Chadwick Miller has no arrest record.

“KCSO investigators have been receiving phone calls and emails from other jurisdictions reference the arrest of these three individuals. These guys are linked to other burglaries of Dollar General stores in South Carolina.” said Kershaw County Captain Jack Rushing.

Jermaine Ford

Qhaun Miller

Chadwick Miller