Two Arrested Following Seizure of Meth, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine and Marijuana

On October 17, 2017 at about 7:45am Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at 340 Smyrna Rd. Elgin, SC and arrested Devon Deshawn Jamison (25) who lives at 340 Smyrna Rd. and Theus Alpanchino Lawton Gillie (30) who lives at 7709 Sunview Circle Columbia, SC following the seizure of 6.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 ounces of crack cocaine, 9 grams of cocaine and 14 ounces of marijuana.

Devon Deshawn Jamison

“Here are two drug dealers who are selling significant quantities of a variety of illegal drugs in our county and they are already out of jail on bond,” said Sheriff Matthews. “Their arrests are merely an inconvenience for them….just a minor bump in the road.”

Theus Alpanchino Lawton Gillie

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators had received information that various narcotics were being sold from the Smyrna Rd. residence and as a result of that information they began monitoring traffic leaving that residence over the period of one month. Further investigation provided them with the probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

On the morning of October 17th deputies on the KCSO Special Response Team (SRT) and narcotics investigators executed the search warrant on the Smyrna Rd. residence. Located within the home were the aforementioned drugs as well as $6,414.00 in drug proceeds and a Glock .380 handgun.

Gillie was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (3rd offense) and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (3rd offense). Jamison was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Both men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and have both bonded out of jail.

Gillie has previously been arrested for trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1-3 controlled substances, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine.

Jamison has no adult criminal record.