Bobby Jones, Educator and Public Servant, Passes Away Monday

A man who over the years was active in Kershaw County in a number of areas passed away Monday. Bobby T. Jones was an educator, was active in politics and served the community and the state of South Carolina in many ways over the years. As an educator Jones served for years as principal of Midway Elementary School in Cassatt. He had also served as chairman of the Kershaw County Democratic Party. For a number of years he served as a state highway commissioner and later was a member of the board of KershawHealth. Jones was also associated with the Alpha Centre in Camden. Services for Jones will take place Thursday afternoon at First Baptist Church of Camden.