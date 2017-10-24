Jobless Rate Down in Kershaw County

The jobless rate in Kershaw County for the month of September dropped by half a per cent. That’s according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. Those figures show a September unemployment rate of 4.2%. That compares to an August rate of 4.7% and it means that out of South Carolina’s 46 counties Kershaw County had the 23rd highest out of work numbers. Statewide the jobless rate dropped from 4% to 3.9%. The county with the highest out of work numbers was Fairfield County with 8% and the county with lowest jobless numbers was Charleston County with 3.1%. Kershaw County had the 23rd highest jobless numbers out of the palmetto state’s 46 counties.