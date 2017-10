A two year child was killed Monday evening in a collision that took place at the intersection of Old Georgetown road and Robinson Town Road. The accident took place shortly after six Monday evening. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West the deceased was two year old Dixie Deas of Cassatt. The collision involved a car and a tractor/trailer truck. The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.