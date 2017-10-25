County Council Passes Final Reading of Tax Millage Ordinance

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening passed third and final reading of the tax millage ordinance for the current fiscal year. The measure passed on a four to three vote with councilmen Jimmy Jones, Al Bozard and Ben Connell casting the no votes. An earlier amendment that would have reduced the millage for Emergency Medical Services from 5.1 mils to 3 mils and funded the rest out of county unrestricted reserves failed on a three to four vote. The total millage comes to 97.3 mils. Here’s how the millage breaks down- 65.8 mils for county operations and personnel, 10.6 mils for county debt service, 9.7 mils for the county fire service, 2.6 mils for the county sewer district, 3.5 mils for the county capital fund and 5.1 mils for E.M.S. in addition residents of the Lugoff Fire District will pay 25.8 mils.