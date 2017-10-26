Ray Leaving Lugoff Fire/Rescue to Head Up State Fire Academy

Dennis Ray, who has served as Lugoff Fire Chief for the past seven years, has accepted a position as the new South Carolina Fire Academy Superintendent, Chief of Training. In his new role Ray will serve as Assistant State Fire Marshall. Ray will begin his duties on December 1st of this year. Ray says it has been a privilege to serve as Lugoff’s fire chief and that he is leaving a well-organized, efficient and respected department. Ray also called his new position a once in a lifetime opportunity. The State Fire Academy in Columbia, provides firefighter certification to municipal and industrial firefighters on site as well as locally with each county of the state. Ken Truesdale, chairman of the Lugoff Fire Board says he knows that Ray will lead the state fire academy to the top. Ray will serve as Lugoff fire chief until November 27th. Lugoff battalion chief Chris Sptizer will serve as interim Lugoff fire chief.