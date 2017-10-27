Kershaw County School District receives arts grants from the SC Arts Commission, SC Department of Education

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) has been awarded grants from the SC Arts Commission (SCAC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) that provide close to $160,000 in additional resources for arts programs.

A $18,792 SCAC grant will allow KCSD to pursue implementation of the five-year strategic plan that was created by a district steering committee with four major goals of delivering comprehensive arts education for all students, providing arts staff development for all teachers, building community partnerships and establishing proper facilities and resources for teaching and integrating the arts.

The $140,197 SCDE grants provide a variety of arts-related learning at 11 KCSD schools.

Three schools—Bethune Elementary, Blaney Elementary and North Central Middle—each received a $4,000 SCDE Innovative Arts Works Grant to provide arts materials, schedule artists in residence and plan tours of area arts exhibits and museums.

Seven schools—Camden Elementary, Doby’s Mill Elementary, Jackson, Pine Tree Hill Elementary, Camden Middle, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High—each earned a Distinguished Arts Program Grant to schedule artists in residence, enhance arts libraries, add outdoor musical playground equipment and provide arts materials.

Lugoff-Elgin Middle received a $3,000 SCDE grant to develop a three-five year strategic plan.

According to KCSD Executive Director for Instructional Support Programs Alisa Taylor, these grants will strengthen the school district’s already successful arts programs. “Most recently, arts teachers are focusing on implementing the new South Carolina Standards for Visual and Performing Arts. Six of our schools now offer strings classes including Camden Elementary, Doby’s Mill Elementary, Lugoff Elementary, Pine Tree Hill Elementary, Camden Middle and Leslie M. Stover Middle schools.”

Taylor also said that a much anticipated district show choir has begun preparing to perform for the community. “In addition, arts teachers have expressed excitement over the increased allocation from the district for classroom art and music supplies, which will further enhance opportunities for artistic expression.”