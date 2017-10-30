Target Corporation Approves Grant for Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

On October 26, 2017 the Target Corporation approved a $9,000.00 grant for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. According to KCSO Captain Jack Rushing, who wrote the grant, the funding will be used to purchase upgraded cameras for the investigators who process crime scenes. Additionally, some of the funding is designated for the purchase of laptop computers that will allow these investigators who are on crime scenes to access databases instrumental in the investigation of criminal activity. Mobile access to the KCSO reporting databases will now be available to investigators who are on the scene of major crimes or who are conducting routine investigations and mobile access to the case management system is necessary.

The Target Corporation annually designates 5% of their profit, which computes to about $4million weekly, to local communities throughout the United States. “Target’s support of law enforcement is very much appreciated and beneficial where budgets are very limited,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews.