2017 KERSHAW COUNTY DEPUTY OF THE YEAR;Citizens Invited to Submit Nominations

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation (KCSF) Board of Directors invites

the public to submit nominations for the “2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year

Award.” The award recognizes a KCSO deputy who exhibits exemplary service to our county and

citizens in the current calendar year. The KCSO winner will receive a $1,000 prize funded by

anonymous supporters of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the KCSF.

“Our KCSO deputies risk their lives every day for us,” said Steve Zobel, Chair of the KCSF Board.

“This annual award is a great way to recognize their service. I would like to personally thank our

anonymous donors for adding a cash prize to this award.”

Citizens are invited to nominate a KCSO sworn officer for the award. Nominations can also be made

by those within the KCSO who know of their co-workers efforts to go above and beyond the call of

duty. A winner will be announced in December.

“Being a law enforcement officer has never been more difficult,“ said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim

Matthews. “The job is dangerous and our deputies know every decision could be critiqued in the

media. This annual award is a good way to tell our law enforcement officers, ‘We support you!’”

Last year’s winner was Deputy Jarrett Greenway. Greenway invests heavily in our community. For

example, in 2016 Deputy Greenway prepared, organized and conducted special presentations at all

three high schools in Kershaw County to warn teenagers about the dangers of drinking and driving

and texting and driving. He did so on his personal time and without compensation.

“We are looking for public input for our 2017 honoree,” said Zobel “We hope people will take the

time to nominate one of the men and women who serve and protect us.”

To nominate someone for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award please

send a one-page typed or written entry explaining:

• Who the person is;

• Why the nominee is worthy of winning the award; and

• Your relationship to the nominee.

Nominations must be received by Friday, November 24 at 5 pm. Mail or email them to:

Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Foundation, C/O Mr. Steve Zobel

PO Box 664

Camden, SC 29021

KCSF911@gmail.com

The KCSF is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization established to support the Kershaw County Sheriff’s

Office. Donations are tax deductible. Find us on Facebook.