Woody Goff to Head Up Fine Arts Center as New Executive Director

The Fine Arts Center (FAC) of Kershaw County announces that the position of executive director has been filled by Woody Goff of Columbia.

After an extensive search, the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County chose Woody Goff to take the place of longtime executive director, Kristin Cobb. Woody Goff is a native of Horry County. He is a graduate of Coastal Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and an Associate of Arts degree in elementary education from Horry Georgetown Technical College. He has worked as Director of External Relations & Workforce Development, Director of Museum Experiences at EdVenture Museum, Museum Manager at the Children’s Museum of SC in Myrtle Beach, and most recently as a consultant for Native Son Solutions. Goff was recognized as Young Professional of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016.

Linda Shaylor, head of the FAC search committee said “We are very excited to welcome Woody Goff as our new Executive Director. Woody is personable, engaging, and passionate about the Fine Arts Center and its future.”

“The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County has long been established as a institution of creativity and expression for people throughout the Midlands, I am both honored and humbled to be coming aboard to helm such an organization,” says Goff. “It is no secret that the arts are a great unifier and community builder, and it is my hope to expound upon that long standing tradition during my tenure here.”