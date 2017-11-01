Burns Says EMT Millage Not a Major Tax Increase

County tax notices go out next week and Julian Burns, chairman of Kershaw County Council says that the five point one mil increase in county tax millage for the Emergency Medical Service does not represent a major tax increase. Burns says those adjustments and the recent assessor’s assessments tax payers will see only small increase and in some cases a decrease in total taxes. Burns says that’s because of local sales tax reimbursements and because of changes in property value. Burns also said that because of the five point one mil increase ambulance services in Kershaw county are now fully funded and that tax offsets will minimize any tax increase. Burns says he feels that using county reserve funds to pay for E.M.S. would only create a debt that would have to be paid off in the future.