Ad Hoc Committee Discusses Funding Growth

The ad hoc committee looking into ways of funding school resource officers in the Kershaw County School District and also funding growth in the district met earlier this week and the main topic of discussion was dealing with projected growth in enrollment in the coming years. Members of the committee expressed concern that projected residential growth in the coming years will place a strain on school district finances. The school district proposing a formula that provides increased funding based on growth in the student population. Members of the committee also saying that there is a need to expand the tax base in Kershaw County so that the impact on businesses will be lessened. The ad hoc committee is composed of members of the Kershaw County School Board, county council and representatives from the City of Camden and the towns of Elgin and Bethune and the business community. The committee is expected to issue a report in January.