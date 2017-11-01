Jones Says County Should Fund SRO’s

Kershaw county councilman Jimmy Jones continues to take issue with the decision earlier this year by council to have the Kershaw County School District fund school resource officers is mistaken. In a letter to the ad hoc committee that is looking into ways to fund S.R.O.’s Jones says he feels an opinion by South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson saying that school districts should fund S.R.O.’s is a flawed opinion. Jones says that by requiring the school district to fund those positions county council is creating an unfunded liability for the district. Jones says that the district is already funding two and a half positions of the total of eleven school resource officers and that asking the district fund more is not right. Jones says he feels the county has enough money to fund school resource officers in Kershaw County schools.