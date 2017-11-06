New York Times best-selling author Joelle Charbonneau to visit KCSD schools this week

Author Joelle Charbonneau says that her background in opera singing helped her become a writer.

“Performing often feels like the same business as writing,” Charbonneau said. “There is lots of rejection, reviews and you have to keep an audience engaged enough to want to come back from intermission.”

Charbonneau will share her experiences with Kershaw County School District (KCSD) secondary students this week. Her novel The Testing was the “One Book, Everyone Reads” selection that all KCSD students taking high school courses read this summer.

The author will lead a series of assemblies as well as eat lunch with students, sign autographs and conduct writers’ workshops.

Chabonneau has an undergraduate degree in music and theater and a master’s degree in opera performance. She spent most of her 20s singing and performing and did not write a book until she was 30.

Besides being on The New York Times Best Seller list, The Testing was listed on the VOYA Top Shelf for Middle School Readers. The novel was also a number one Indie Next Pick, Top 10 YALSA Nomination and an Agatha Award Nominee Chabonneau is the author of several additional young adult novels including The Testing Trilogy, Need and her latest novel, Dividing Eden.

The author’s schedule is: