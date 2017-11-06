Suspect Caught Breaking into Truck Held at Gunpoint by Homeowner

At about 5:15pm on November 4, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nicholas Xavier Hull-Martinez (21) whose last known address was on Lakeshore Drive Camden, SC and charged him with breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and possession of a firearm on school property.

“The armed homeowner did a commendable job in catching this thief,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “This is a good example of a lawfully armed citizen taking reasonable steps to protect his life and property.”

At about 5:00pm on November 4th, a homeowner who resides on Wildwood Lane in Lugoff, SC observed Hull-Martinez walking away from the homeowner’s vehicle with two duffle bags and a rifle that belonged to the homeowner. The homeowner challenged Hull-Martinez who immediately fled on foot carrying the stolen property.

As Hull-Martinez attempted to jump over a fence at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School he got hung up on the fence. This gave the homeowner enough time to catch up with Hull-Martinez. The homeowner produced his own pistol and held Hull-Martinez at gunpoint while awaiting Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrived shortly thereafter and took Hull-Martinez into custody.

Hull-Martinez was transported to the Kershaw County Detention where he appeared before a magistrate on November 6, 2017 and remains in jail on a $60,000.00 bond.

Hull-Martinez has previously been arrested for malicious injury to personal property (multiple counts), public disorderly conduct, simple possession of marijuana, burglary, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by certain persons unlawful and breaking into a motor vehicle.