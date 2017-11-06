ATEC Peanut Butter Champs

Students of the Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October with its annual peanut butter drive to benefit the food bank of Christian Community Ministries. Students donated 1050 jars of peanut butter, surpassing the campus goal of 1000 jars. Pictured are students from Brooke Bradshaw’s health science classes who donated the most jars. This is the 14th year of the peanut butter drive which gives students an opportunity to practice citizenship by giving back to the community in which they live. Since its inception, ATEC students have donated more than 10,000 jars of peanut butter to CCM, which says the annual donation gives them enough peanut butter to serve its clients for almost an entire year.