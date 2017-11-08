The 10th Annual “Lights of Lugoff” 2017 Christmas parade will be Saturday, December 9th, 2017 beginning at 6:30 PM on US Highway 1 in Lugoff. The annual parade is sponsored by the Lugoff Optimist Club and local businesses. The parade route will begin at the BP Station in Lugoff, travel down US Highway #1 South, and then turn right on to 34. All spectators are asked to remain around US Hwy #1 to watch the parade. Both lanes of Hwy #1 will be closed off at 6:00 PM with all US 1 traffic detoured down Ward Road and Lachicotte Road. Again this year, the parade will begin with fireworks visible from US 1 in Lugoff as the floats begin to make their way down the parade route.

Parade entry forms and parade information are posted on the parade website at www.lightsoflugoff.com or can be picked up and dropped off at First Palmetto Bank in Lugoff. Parade float line-up will be in the parking lot of C. Ray Miles on Plaza Drive across from the Lugoff Post Office beginning at 2 PM. All parade participants must be in position by 5 PM in the parade line-up or it may be impossible to get to the line-up for road closures. Checks need to be made out to the Lugoff Optimist Club. Deadline for entries is Thursday December 7 , 2017 .

Additional questions may be directed to Sherri Williams at 803-420-0146 or email at lolchristmasparade@yahoo.com. Awards are given each year for several categories. Citizens are encouraged to check the “Lights of Lugoff” Parade website often for updates. The parade position line-up will be posted on the website after December 9th. The rain date will be Sunday December 10th at 6:30 PM.

This year will be the largest and brightest “Lights of Lugoff” Parade ever as we celebrate 10 years of parades in Lugoff!